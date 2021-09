ÎLESONIQ returned this past weekend for a smaller-scale “Redux” edition. The lineup included a number of notable homegrown talent such as headliners Deadmau5, Rezz and Loud Luxury.

This year, fashion at the festival played out a little differently. The EDM event usually takes place in the middle of the summer, meaning attendees could wear next to nothing while basking in the warm weather. However, an autumn event saw the temperature dipping as low as 13 degrees at night.

Nevertheless, style prevailed at ÎLESONIQ 2021. While some decided to bundle up in cozier clothing, others did not seem to receive the memo about the colder weather, dressing up just as they would any other year. Suffice to say, whether dressing to impress, dressing to stay warm or blending a bit of both, the outfits at this year’s festival were just as interesting as they always are.

We took to Parc Jean-Drapeau to find style highlights from this year’s ÎLESONIQ crowd.

One ÎleSoniq attendee took her love of Loud Luxury to the next level with this tattoo.

Classic raver bead bracelets, with a pandemic twist

Neon has been a fixture of ÎleSoniq since its first edition in 2014.

