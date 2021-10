The 32-piece collection is available now.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Lululemon has taken over as the Official Outfitter of Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games. The Canadian athletic apparel brand has replaced Hudson’s Bay, who held the position since the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy. The Lululemon collection features 32 items for woman and men, ranging from leggings and bicycle shorts to T-shirts, hoodies and accessories. Here are our favourite pieces, in no particular order.

Team Canada Perfectly Oversized Crew

Team Canada City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Team Canada All Yours Cropped Hoodie

Team Canada The Fundamental T-Shirt

Team Canada lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28″

Team Canada Surge Linerless Short 6″

Team Canada Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28″

Team Canada Align High-Rise Short 8″

Team Canada 22 Future Legacy Crossbody Bag

Team Canada Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz

Check out the campaign video for the Team Canada x Lululemon Olympic collection below.

Lululemon is now the Official Outfitter of Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games.

