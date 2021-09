You can shop the collection now.

Lululemon is the Official Outfitter of Team Canada for the 2022 Olympics

Lululemon has just announced that they will be the Official Outfitter of Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games. The Canadian athletic apparel brand has replaced Hudson’s Bay, which clothed Canada’s athletes since 2006.

Lululemon made the announcement in a post via Instagram.

“Together, we share a purpose to inspire and unite Canada through the transformative power of sport, helping athletes be well and to live into their purpose, in every aspect of their lives.”

