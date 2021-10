Prominent Montreal street artist MONK.E has paid tribute to the late local rapper Jeune Loup with a new mural located in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Born Pierre Clermont-Duquerns, the 22-year-old musician was killed in August, following a shooting in Villeray.

Da Main Source reports that MONK.E originally wanted to set up the mural in Villeray. However, permit requirements would have delayed the street artwork until spring of 2022.

Here is what MONK.E had to say about his Jeune Loup tribute, which is titled “Slime contre le monde.”

“In this mural, I depicted him as the leader of a boiling generation. In the middle of this apocalyptic contemporary scenery illustrated with explosive volcanos, he is there standing, proudly holding the lock on his neck while waiting for the dove and its peaceful ways to come unlock the third eye of the golden wolf.“

In March, Clermont-Duquerns was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, claims that the rapper vehemently denied. At the time of his death, Jeune Loup was the second Montreal rapper to be fatally shot within the span of a week, and the fifth death from gun violence within the month.

