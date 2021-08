This is the 17th homicide to take place in Montreal this year.

Montreal rapper Jeune Loup, born Pierre Clermont, reportedly passed away in the early hours of the morning, following a shooting in Villeray. He was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. The musician was 22 years old.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the murder. This is the 17th homicide to take place in Montreal this year.

Montreal has recently experienced a rise of gun violence, much of which is reportedly tied to gangs across the city. Over the course of August, fatal shootings have also taken place in Rivière-des-Praires and Longueuil. Another outside of Marché Central in Ahuntsic-Cartierville over the weekend left two injured. Police were unable to confirm whether or not there is any connection between the Marché Central shooting and last night’s events.

Jeune Loup was a controversial figure in Montreal’s rap scene. Earlier this year, he had been accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend. In an hour-long Instagram Live video, Loup denied all of the allegations against him. The rapper previously served time in prison for what he claimed was possession of drugs and a firearm.

