Quebec Premier François Legault made a statement this morning listing reasons why Quebecers should be proud of the province’s environmental record and plans to fight climate change. Legault discussed the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, big investments in public transit, the ban on fossil fuel extraction and the exportation of clean hydro energy to New York State, which, he says, represents the equivalent of taking a million cars off the road.

“Yes, Quebec must do more to reduce its GHGs. But can we be proud that Quebec is the best state out of 60 in North America for GHGs per capita, ahead of NY, Massachusetts and California!

“Can we be proud that Quebec has $55-billion in public transit projects for the next 10 years?

“Can we be proud that Quebec has reached an agreement to export clean energy to New York, which will reduce GHGs by the equivalent of removing a million gasoline vehicles from the roads?

“Can we be proud that Quebec is the only state in North America to have banned the extraction of hydrocarbons?”

—François Legault