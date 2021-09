Hydro-Québec just signed a $20-billion deal to supply electricity to New York State for 25 years. This afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault said that the deal, which was in the works for three years, is part of “making Quebec the green battery of northeastern America.”

Legault also highlighted the work of Hydro-Québec CEO Sophie Brochu and Quebec delegate in New York Catherine Loubier, stating that the announcement is “huge news for the environment” as renewable energy will replace fossil fuels.

“The State of New York has chosen Quebec. I feel enormous pride. This is a big step forward for Quebec, but also for our planet. It is an important contribution from Quebec to reduce GHGs. The fight against climate change knows no borders.” —François Legault

