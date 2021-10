The grand opening of the Laval restaurant is going down this Saturday, Oct. 2.

Montreal’s premiere Halal fast-food chain Centrale Bergham is expanding to Laval alongside sister dessert spot Lokma this weekend, offering free Berghie sandwiches and signature mini donuts to their first clients. The new Bergham & Lokma location, at 1253 Curé-Labelle, Laval, will be serving free sandwiches and donuts on Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 8 p.m.

There will also be a DJ, photographer, videographer and a photo booth on site where clients can enter for a chance to win a PS5 by simply taking a photo.

Earlier this year, Cult MTL teamed up with Bergham to launch the Cult MTL Club Sandwich, available exclusively at the Guy Street location.

