Introducing the Cult MTL Club Sandwich by Centrale Bergham

The origins of the club sandwich are somewhat mysterious. The chicken and bacon tower seems to have been invented somewhere in New York State in the late 19th century — either by chefs at the Union Club of New York City or the elite gambling establishment known as the Saratoga Springs Clubhouse in Saratoga, NY.

“Club” is not, as some people claim, an acronym for “chicken and lettuce under bacon” — I mean, come on, that sounds idiotic. The acronym suggests that the order of layered ingredients actually matters, not to mention that it leaves out tomato and mayonnaise. It also discourages flourishes like avocado, or substitutions like ham, or the totally alternate Club Vendredi.

No — the choice of ingredients is up to the “club” that is preparing the sandwich, and Cult MTL has cooked up a fresh take on the traditional staple with the Montreal restaurant chain Centrale Bergham: The Cult MTL Club Sandwich.

The ingredients of this unconventional club are as follows: two types of Bergham chicken — curry and “maximum,” both seasoned and spiced with a significant flavour kick, but not a hot and spicy one — along with fried egg, beef bacon (Bergham is all halal), cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion and tangy samurai sauce.

The Cult MTL Club Sandwich was introduced last week and is currently available exclusively at Bergham’s Guy-Concordia location — either via pick-up or delivery with Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or Door Dash.

If you choose to order this bad boy — very possibly the first restaurant dish in the city to be named after a local media entity — enjoy it. Bon appetit!

For more about Centrale Bergham, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.