Dune had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last week, and the cast has been doing loads of interviews following the rave reviews the film has been getting. In a new interview with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, journalist Tara Hitchcock asked both actors to name a skill that they wish they had time to learn. Chalamet responded saying that he would like to be able to have “incredible audio production skills” in order to create sound designs and soundscapes, while Zendaya wished she had time to learn another language, specifically French, so that she could fully understand the conversations that Timothée and Montreal director Denis Villeneuve had on set of Dune.

“Another language! Because if we ever were to do this again, I would want to be able to be a part of the cool French conversations that [Timothée Chalamet] and Denis [Villeneuve] have on set, when they’re talking and working through stuff. And I’m like, ‘Ugh! That’s so cool.’ You know, and it’s really disappointing that I can’t [speak French]. So that would be the thing that I wish I had time to learn — another language.” –Zendaya

The question was asked in reference to the fact that the skills that Paul Atreides (Dune’s main character) is taught by his parents take years to learn.

Check out the interview below with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, which also includes a brief conversation with director Denis Villeneuve.

Dune will be released in theatres on Oct. 22.

