Dune had its premiere in Venice last night and early reviews are amazing

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last night, and early reviews are near-ecstatic. The film’s director and most of the cast were in attendance at the screening, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Javier Bardem. The audience gave the film a record eight-minute standing ovation.

The Dior dress Rebecca Ferguson wore to the premiere in Venice has garnered attention for its ruffle on the front, which resembles the giant sandworm we’ve seen in the film’s trailers.

Dune currently has 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and 76% on Metacritic, with some notable five-star reviews in The Guardian, Empire and The Telegraph. Check out some of the reaction on Twitter following the film’s screening last night.

Dune review – blockbuster cinema at its dizzying, dazzling best https://t.co/faj8lqBCCg — Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) September 3, 2021



DUNE is out-of-this-world in every sense of the word and a theatrical experience unlike any other. Seeing this at #venezia78 was a bit like witnessing history, this is one of the few films that are bound to shape the decade in cinema. — Marvin Wiechert (@marvinius1) September 3, 2021

#Dune is unlike most of Denis Villeneuve’s other films, in that it’s heavily action-focused. Despite this, it’s very entertaining and definitely calls for a sequel. Chalamet is great, but it’s Ferguson who shines brightest. It’s certainly a film that audiences will remember. pic.twitter.com/yVafZeWN8h — Ben Rolph 👉🏻 Venice 2021 (@TheDCTVshow) September 3, 2021

I’ve watched #Dune & it’s among the most immersive moviegoing experiences I’ve ever had w/ a sci-fi film. There is masterful filmmaking on display here. When paired w/ its big, monstrous sound, the film wondrously transports you to a new, exciting, horrific yet beautiful world pic.twitter.com/Z0oNUJbiNE — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 3, 2021

#Dune is a cinematic thunderclap. Maybe my favorite film of the year.



Denis Villeneuve & co. created a phenomenal adaptation of Herbert's work. It feels alien in the way the best sci-fi does and balances visceral violence and cruelty with resilience and hope. An absolute banger. pic.twitter.com/TIJ6qHaHWD — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) September 3, 2021

One of the best films of the year and a temple for those who worship cinema, #Dune must be experienced in theaters!

A unique, immersive, and superbly crafted epic that balances spectacle with character exploration.

The entire cast shines, but Rebecca Ferguson is incandescent. pic.twitter.com/VelsA3BJLV — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) September 3, 2021

#Dune is the spectacle it promises to be.



Some sequences move very slowly. Some move quickly and are tremendously engaging.



Gorgeous sets and costumes. Top-notch world-building. Hans Zimmer's music is brilliant. It's insanely ambitious and very artistic. pic.twitter.com/NsU1cuwv3e — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 3, 2021

Dune – !!!! Wow wow wow. Blown away. This is everything I was hoping for. Launching us into a whole new era of spectacular sci-fi taking us to Arrakis & beyond. An exhilarating big screen, pulse pounding, awe-inspiring experience. This is what we go to the movies for. #Venezia78 pic.twitter.com/DoEJTEolBz — Alex Billington @ #Venezia78 (@firstshowing) September 3, 2021

DUNE delivers the impossible — an adaptation of Herbert’s novel that understands the themes, the scope and the vision of the source material.



Denis Villeneuve has delivered a pitch perfect epic that DEMANDS Part 2, Zimmer continues to reinvent himself and its visually GORGEOUS. pic.twitter.com/Vbn4lOuf20 — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) September 3, 2021

You know that feeling when you're watching a big movie and your heart starts racing because it's so fucking incredible what you're experiencing, what you're watching. I haven't felt that in years… I really missed it. I had that moment in #Dune today. Damn I love sci-fi movies. — Alex Billington @ #Venezia78 (@firstshowing) September 3, 2021

Dune confirms that Denis Villneuve is one of the most ambitious, skilful and talented auteurs we have working today. Timothée Chalamet leads an all-star cast in this visually stunning, action-packed, intelligent but accessible blockbuster. This is cinema at its best. #Venezia78 pic.twitter.com/iw06cte6qo — Luke Hearfield @ Venice 🎥🇮🇹 (@LukeHearfield) September 3, 2021

