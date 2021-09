Coderre definitely appears to be trending downwards in the polls.

The mayoral race in Montreal has officially begun, and according to a new Leger poll, Mayor Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre are in a virtual tie, with Coderre leading by 1% in the popular vote, at 37%.

A previous poll in May had Denis Coderre leading with 46% support over Valérie Plante with 34%, so it definitely appears that Coderre is trending downwards.

Balarama Holness is currently polling at 8%.

Notre sondage a été publié mercredi dans Le Devoir:



D.Coderre 37%

V.Plante 36%

B.Holness 8%

MA. Desjardins 5%

NSP/Refus 14%



Valérie Plante 36%, Denis Coderre 37%, Balarama Holness 8%: LEGER

The municipal election in Montreal will take place on Nov. 7.

