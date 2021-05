Plante is the more popular candidate regarding arts and entertainment, green spaces and public transit.

Denis Coderre more popular than Valérie Plante with anglos, allos, old people

In a new Leger Marketing poll, former mayor Denis Coderre is 12 points ahead of current Mayor Valérie Plante ahead of the upcoming Montreal mayoral election. Coderre sits at 46% while Plante has 34% support. 19% of respondents said they would support other candidates.

Plante is more popular with the younger population and with francophones, while Coderre is favoured by non-francophones (ie. anglophones and allophones) and Montrealers over 35.

Intention de vote chez les francophones:



🟢Plante 44%

🔴Coderre 42%



Chez les non-francophones:



🔴Coderre 51%

Intention de vote chez les francophones:

🟢Plante 44%

🔴Coderre 42%

Chez les non-francophones:

🔴Coderre 51%

🟢Plante 23%#mtlpoli https://t.co/dW9yAli2aP — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) May 25, 2021

Respondents also believed that Coderre would be the better mayor to lead the economic recovery in Montreal as well as repairs to the city’s road network. Plante is the more popular candidate regarding arts and entertainment in Montreal, green spaces and public transit.

Selon le sondage Léger, Coderre serait le meilleur candidat pour assurer la relance économique de la ville et améliorer le réseau routier.



Selon le sondage Léger, Coderre serait le meilleur candidat pour assurer la relance économique de la ville et améliorer le réseau routier.

Valérie Plante serait la meilleure candidate pour les arts & spectacles, le transport en commun, les espaces verts.https://t.co/7ZPZlDpexg pic.twitter.com/YN9ioDSOl6 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) May 25, 2021

The Montreal municipal election is happening on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

