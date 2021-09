The least popular nominees include The Voice and The Amazing Race.

Ted Lasso is the most popular TV show among 2021 Emmy nominees

The 2021 Emmy Awards start tonight at 8 p.m. and JustWatch has revealed that Ted Lasso is the most popular TV show among tonight’s nominees. The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy-drama has received critical acclaim, having already been nominated for a variety of awards, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, where Sudeikis won Best Actor.

Ted Lasso easily secured the top spot in JustWatch’s 2021 Emmy nominated popularity championship, while The Voice and The Amazing Race were among the least popular of the nominees. The Underground Railroad made it the furthest of the Outstanding Limited Series nominees, and The Handmaid’s Tale was the most popular of the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Check out the tournament bracket below.

Ted Lasso is the most popular TV show among the 2021 Emmy nominees, while The Voice and The Amazing Race were among the least popular.

Popularity ratings are based on the all-time JustWatch audience approval score of each Emmy nominated TV show.

For last week’s roundup of the top TV shows and movies streaming in Canada, please click here.

The 2021 Emmy Awards start tonight at 8 p.m. on CTV and CBS.



For the latest streaming content on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Apple TV+ and Criterion, please see our weekly streaming roundup.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.