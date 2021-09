What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus and CBC Gem

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Chicago Party Aunt (new on Netflix)

Season 3 of Sex Education is available to stream as of today alongside Cédric Jimenez’s cop drama The Stronghold, starring Gilles Lellouche and Adèle Exarchopoulos. Chicago Party Aunt is a new animated series based on a satirical Twitter account in which Lauren Ash voices the titular party aunt. On Sept. 22, you can stream season 14 of Heartland as well as the fourth season of Dear White People. Logan Marshall-Green and Freida Pinto star in the home invasion thriller Intrusion, which is also out on Sept. 22 alongside the Spanish spy thriller series Jaguar.

Other highlights include the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep (Sept. 21), Liam Neeson ice-road trucker thriller The Ice Road (Sept. 22) and the killer alligator thriller Crawl (Sept. 20).

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Fresh from its premiere at TIFF, Mélanie Laurent’s The Mad Women’s Ball is now available to stream on Prime. Laurent wrote, directed and stars in this 19th-century thriller based on the book of the same name. Also making it to Prime this week is the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, based on the hit stage musical about a British teenager who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Finally, you can now stream the Australian family drama Back to the Rafters as of today.

See what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

New on Crave

Doom Patrol (new on Crave)

It’s not a huge week over at Crave. Highlights are season 4 of Corner Gas Animated, the wacky rom-com Spontaneous, the Natalie Portman-starring Vox Lux and the newest season of Doom Patrol.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Disney Plus

Star Wars: Visions (new on Disney Plus)

The only new show of note this week is Star Wars: Visions, a series of Star Wars shorts made by leading anime directors. It’s available to stream as of Sept. 22.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on CBC Gem

Une colonie (new on CBC Gem)

Geneviève Dulude-Decelles’s Une colonie is now available for streaming on the CBC’s platform, in an uncharacteristically slow week for Gem.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel