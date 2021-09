The event is going down at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Oct. 1–3.

The Osheaga Get Together schedule is here!

The people behind Montreal summer music festival Osheaga put together an awesome consolation prize after having to cancel the summer edition for a second consecutive year. The Osheaga Get Together, a three-day event at Parc Jean-Drapeau, is happening Oct. 1–3, with headliners Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin and Half Moon Run.

Today they released the complete lineup and schedule, viewable in the slider below.

