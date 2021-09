“The case of Meng Wanzhou is completely different from that of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in nature.”

China claims that the two Michaels were released for “health reasons”

In epic efforts to downplay the connection between the arrest and subsequent release (three years later) of the two Michaels and that of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, China is claiming that Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were released on Friday night for “health reasons.”

“The case of Meng Wanzhou is completely different from that of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in nature,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a briefing on Monday.

Wanzhou was released on Friday afternoon after her prosecution was deferred by U.S. prosecutors. The deal is largely regarded as a prisoner swap. The two Michaels arrived back in Canada on Saturday morning and were greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (whose rolled up sleeves caused a mini controversy on Twitter) while Wanzhou arrived back in Guangdong Province on the same day to a bizarre display of nationalism.

Huge crowd last night at the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, welcoming our hero #MengWanzhou home! pic.twitter.com/jvlyANzXtQ — Dominic Lee 李梓敬 (@dominictsz) September 26, 2021

