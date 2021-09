Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just announced that the two Michaels, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, are on their way home to Canada, expected to be back on Canadian soil by Saturday morning. They are being accompanied by Canada’s Ambassador to China, Dominic Barton.

The two Michaels have been detained in China since shortly after the detention of Huawei Meng Wanzhou in Dec. 2018 on an extradition request by the United States. A deal was finalized earlier to secure their release after Wanzhou struck a deal with U.S. justice officials.

Justin Trudeau released the following statement on Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, thanking those around the world who helped secure their release.

“Earlier tonight, the aircraft carrying Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor left Chinese airspace. After an unbelievably difficult ordeal, they are on their way home. I want to thank every single person and partner around the world who helped secure their release.” —Justin Trudeau

