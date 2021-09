“There’s one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share.”

Following shows of support for Justin Trudeau by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton this week, Senator Bernie Sanders has given his endorsement to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ahead of the upcoming federal election in Canada on Sept. 20. Sanders commented on Singh’s work during the pandemic, and highlighted the importance of making “the wealthy pay their fair share.”

Jagmeet Singh responded to the endorsement from Bernie Sanders, thanking her for her support, and stating that he plans to keep building on the progress that his government has made.

“Canada goes to the polls Monday. There’s one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need. That’s why I support the NDP and Jagmeet Singh.” —Bernie Sanders endorses Jagmeet Singh

Bernie, you have fought courageously for public health care, affordable medication, making the rich pay their fair share, and tackling the climate crisis.



We’re doing the same here.



Canada, better is possible. But, you have to vote for it! https://t.co/oLNqyMqNi1 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 17, 2021 Jagmeet Singh & the NDP get an endorsement from Bernie Sanders

