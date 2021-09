The endorsement follows that of Barack Obama yesterday.

Hillary Clinton has endorsed Justin Trudeau ahead of the federal election

Following Barack Obama’s endorsement yesterday, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has also wished Liberal leader Justin Trudeau the best in the upcoming federal election in Canada on Sept. 20. Clinton highlighted Trudeau’s leadership in fighting for “accessible child care, protected reproductive rights and ambitious climate action.”

Justin Trudeau responded to Hillary Clinton’s message, thanking her for her support, and stating that he plans to keep building on the progress that his government has made.

“I have seen my friend Justin Trudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action. I’m wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday’s election.” —Hillary Clinton

Thank you, @HillaryClinton — I really appreciate your support. We've made a lot of progress, and we're ready to keep building on it. https://t.co/eL74kh5JkD — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 17, 2021

