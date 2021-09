Earlier this afternoon, former U.S. President Barack Obama wished Liberal leader Justin Trudeau all the best in the upcoming federal election in Canada on Sept. 20. Obama highlighted Trudeau as someone with a “strong voice for democratic values,” stating that he was proud of the work that the two leaders did together during his presidency.

Justin Trudeau responded to Obama’s message, thanking him for his support, and stating that he plans to keep fighting for progress.

“Wishing my friend Justin Trudeau the best in Canada’s upcoming election. Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I’m proud of the work we did together.” —Barack Obama

Thanks for your support, @BarackObama. Progress is on the ballot — and we're going to keep fighting for it. https://t.co/ObjzZBezDh — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 16, 2021 Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau ahead of federal election

