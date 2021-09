Vaccine passports have 82% support in Quebec, slightly higher than the percentage of the province’s 12+ population that is already fully vaccinated (79%).

According to a new study by Leger, 80% of Canadians support the introduction of a vaccine passport in their province, including 56% who strongly support the measure. Conversely, the percentage decreases to 59% in the United States.

In Quebec, the vaccine passport has 82% support, slightly higher than the percentage of the province’s 12+ population that is already fully vaccinated (79%). The province implemented mandatory use of the VaxiCode app on Monday. Premiers and public health authorities in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario have announced that similar systems will be mandatory in their provinces in the coming weeks.

Other key findings:

“When Canadians are asked their opinion on the COVID-19 crisis … 38% believe the worst of the crisis is behind us (-25 percentage points*) 26% believe the worst of the crisis is yet to come ( + 15 percentage points*) 17% believe we are currently living through the worst of the crisis ( + 8 percentage points*)”



* Since the previous Leger survey from July 6, 2021.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

