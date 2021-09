According to a new study by Research Co., one in two Canadians (49%) claim to have voted strategically in last week’s federal election in Canada.

Research Co. has defined strategic voting as “voting for the candidate in your riding who has the best chance of defeating a party you dislike, even if the candidate they voted for was not their first preference.”

Strategic voting was more popular among younger Canadian voters, with 66% of those aged 18–34 claiming to have voted strategically in the election. This is significantly higher when compared to 35–54-years-olds (49%) and people aged 55 and over (40%).

According to Leger’s final election poll, which was the most accurate in the country, younger voters were more likely to vote for the NDP and the Liberals than they would for the Conservatives, which would explain why strategic voting was more prevalent with younger voters. For more on strategic voting in this election, please click here.

