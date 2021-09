Since the second week of the federal election campaign, polls have shown a tightening race between the Liberals and Conservatives. For anyone interested in an Anything But Conservative (ABC) outcome in the election on Monday, 338Canada.com has shared a list of leaning and toss-up ridings across the country where strategic voting could help keep Erin O’Toole and his party in opposition — by voting Liberal.

In ridings where any one party is guaranteed to win (ie. areas not on the 338Canada.com list), voting is of course crucial, but a strategic approach is not needed to keep the Conservatives out. (Please note that while Cult MTL does not endorse political parties, we consider this a public service for voters, specifically progressive voters who recognize the lesser of two “evils.”)

While much of the battle between the Liberals and the Conservatives is happening in Ontario and the ROC, there are toss-up and leaning ridings across Quebec, including right here in the Greater Montreal Area. Most of these, of course, are between the Liberals and the Bloc Québécois. Hochelaga is a Liberal / Bloc toss-up, as are the South Shore ridings of La Prairie, Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne and Longueuil-Saint-Hubert. Elsewhere in the province, the ridings of Beauport-Limoilou and Trois Rivières are a three-way toss-up between the Bloc, Liberals and Conservatives.

For the complete list of toss-up and leaning ridings where strategic voting could swing the election, please click here.

The Liberals are projected ahead in 152 seats, but since so many of them are toss ups, it brings down the LPC average to 145.



There are 65 toss ups in total as of tonight. https://t.co/W797rPu6zX#Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/rg0CDROo70 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) September 17, 2021 Strategic voting: The ridings that could make or break a Conservative victory

For a list of documentation/accepted ID to vote in the election on Sept. 20, please visit the Elections Canada website.

