A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Sweet Girl (new on Netflix)

Jason Momoa gets his own “gotta save my daughter” action movie a few years in advance with Sweet Girl, a movie in which Momoa and his daughter (played by Isabella Merced) take on Big Pharma. Sandra Oh stars in The Chair, a satirical series based in the world of academia. Oh plays the first woman of colour to become chair of a prestigious English department. Netflix’s ongoing Untold doc series turns its camera towards Caitlyn Jenner in the newest episode, available as of Aug. 24. Eminently memeable painter and TV host Bob Ross is the subject of Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed (Aug. 25), which promises a tell-all of the be-fro’d painter’s career.

Adrian Grenier (Entourage), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Zoe Kazan star in Clickbait, an eight-episode miniseries that explores the perils of social media; it premieres on Aug. 25. Movie releases this week include 22 Jump Street, Rocketman, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Nine Perfect Strangers (new on Amazon Prime Video)

It’s the biggest week in a while for Prime, which is admittedly more selective in its releases. Today marks the streaming release of Annette, Leos Carax’s demented rock opera with music by Sparks. The Amazon Original is pretty bombastic and certainly worth seeing in theatres if you can, but now you’ve got that additional option. Also being released today is Nine Perfect Strangers, the new show from David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies) starring Nicole Kidman as the head of a wellness resort that isn’t quite what it seems; Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy and Samara Weaving co-star.

New on Crave

The World to Come (new on Crave)

It’s a real Godzilla extravaganza today at Crave to celebrate the release of Godzilla vs. Kong. In addition to the film from earlier this year, Crave also has three vintage Godzilla films on offer, including the very first installment from 1954. Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby and Casey Affleck star in The World to Come, a drama set in the 19th century that’s also out today.

New on CBC Gem

Eden (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has the first season of the highly acclaimed Australian show Eden as of today. The show is described as dreamlike and disturbing by Australian critics. Also available today is season 2 of the Dutch series Anne+.

