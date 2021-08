The mayor considers rising gun violence and trafficking an issue that extends beyond borders to the federal jurisdiction.

In the midst of the federal election campaign, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has asked Canada’s political parties to discuss their “game plan” to tackle an increase in the circulation of guns in the city and in cities across Canada. At a press conference outside city hall on Tuesday, she has asked all federal parties to commit to a ban on the possession of handguns as well as assault weapons.

“Our demands on the federal parties are clear: ban handguns. And that’s all. And allow the metropolis to continue its strong economic momentum.” —Valérie Plante

Nos demandes aux partis fédéraux sont claires : interdisez les armes de poing. Un point c’est tout. Et permettez à la métropole de poursuivre sa belle lancée économique, notamment. #polmtl https://t.co/TRUwoHEmFf — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 24, 2021 Valérie Plante: “Our demands on the federal parties are clear: ban handguns”

The joint task force formed earlier this month between Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the SPVM to deal with gun violence “is an important first step,” Plante said, but she considers this an issue that extends beyond borders to the federal jurisdiction. She added that a mandatory firearms buyback program, as proposed by Bill C-21 (now “dead on paper” she said, due to the dissolution of Parliament) must also be introduced.

Plante also asked the federal parties to ensure their support for Montreal’s economic development and ecological transition, the acceleration of the construction of affordable housing, the renovation of the social housing and the funding of public transit.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.