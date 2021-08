When Justin Trudeau called the election two weeks ago, the Liberals were projected to win a majority.

The Conservatives are now the favourites to win the election

According to 338Canada, Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives are now officially the favourites to win the upcoming federal election in Canada on Sept. 20.

There is currently a 54% chance that the Conservatives will obtain the most number of seats; the Liberals’ odds have been reduced to 45.1%. When Justin Trudeau called the election, the Liberals were projected to win a majority.

The latest seat projection has the Conservatives winning 142 seats, and the Liberals winning 137.

In 2019, the Conservatives obtained 34.3% of the popular vote, winning 121 seats.

