A regulation that will do away with hard-to-recycle plastics will be tabled tomorrow.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that a regulation will be tabled tomorrow to ban single-use plastics in the city.

“Our planet is drowning in plastic waste. Plastic contaminates our streets and our environment. That’s enough. Tomorrow we will table our regulation to ban single-use plastics.” —Valérie Plante

Notre planète croule sous les déchets de plastique. Le plastique souille nos rues et notre environnement. Ça suffit. Nous déposerons demain notre règlement visant à bannir les plastiques à usage unique.

In February the federal government announced a ban on plastic grocery bags, straws, stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings and food containers, specifically most made from plastics that are difficult to recycle.

