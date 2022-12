The manufacturing and importation of plastic straws, grocery bags, cutlery, stir sticks and hard-to-recycle food delivery containers are now prohibited.

Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault made a statement this afternoon about the ban on the manufacturing and importation of single-use plastics in Canada, which is in effect as of today. Canadians can say goodbye to plastic utensils, restaurant delivery containers and straws, among other items.

“We promised Canadians we would ban certain harmful single-use plastics. Today, we’re delivering by prohibiting the manufacture and import in Canada of plastic straws, checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks and hard-to-recycle foodservice ware.” —Steven Guilbeault

Canada has finally imposed a ban on harmful single-use plastics

