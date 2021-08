Roughly 3 in 5 Canadians support the concept of limiting non-essential activity to the vaccinated.

Quebecers show most support in Canada for the vaccine passport

According to a Leger study released in May, roughly 3 in 5 Canadians (61%) agree that the government should introduce a vaccine passport, where unvaccinated people would be barred from attending public events and gatherings. Quebecers showed the most support for the vaccine passport system, at 69%. The lowest level of support came from Alberta, at 51%.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has confirmed that a vaccine passport system will be implemented across the province on Sept. 1.

Some countries have introduced a "vaccine passport" to allow vaccinated people to attend public events while preventing entry to people that are not vaccinated. Do you agree that your government should do the same thing?



🇨🇦

61% Agree

28% Disagree



[Léger, May 7-9, 2021,n=1,528]

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

