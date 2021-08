Quebec Premier François Legault has announced that new safety measures will be implemented in the province due to the recent increase in the number of new cases.

He stressed the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine, which could be an indication that the vaccine passport plan will be put into effect in some regions. This comes in light of rising daily cases in the province, and a significant outbreak of the Alpha (U.K.) variant in Trois-Rivieres.

“As elsewhere in the world, the recent increase in the number of cases is worrying. Let’s be careful. We will be announcing new measures in the coming days. Important to get your two doses of vaccines.” —François Legault

Avec le Directeur de la Santé publique, Dr Arruda.

Comme ailleurs dans le monde, l'augmentation récente du nombre de cas est préoccupante.

Soyons prudents.

Nous annoncerons de nouvelles mesures au cours des prochains jours.

Important d'aller chercher ses 2 doses de vaccins. pic.twitter.com/eL3nBJYoxE — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 4, 2021 New safety measures coming for Quebec, passport plan may be implemented

Quebec is staying the course to reach its goal to have 75% of the province vaccinated by Aug. 31, in order to return to normal life without masks.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

