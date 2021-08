Ahead of the big music festival happening on Labour Day weekend in Rouyn-Noranda, FME is showcasing a stellar lineup of Montreal acts right here in the city this coming weekend. The likes of No Joy, Maky Lavender, Barry Paquin Roberge, Janette King, Calamine, Crabe, Paul Jacobs, Ragers, Kristian North and Ouri will be performing at Parc Riverain de Lachine, by the banks of the Lachine Canal, from Aug. 6–8. Bonus: Entry to all three days of this mini-festival is free! See the complete FME de l’Avent lineup and schedule below.

FME de l’Avent takes place at Parc Riverain de Lachine (600 Chemin des Iroquois, Lachine) from Aug. 6–8, 5–10:30 p.m. Friday, 2–10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free. Note that on-site vendors are CASH ONLY, and FME recommends that you bring a large water container because there are NO WATER FOUNTAINS. For more details, please visit the festival’s website.

