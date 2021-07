Laurence-Anne, Backxwash and Martha Wainwright are among the dozens of amazing acts performing in Rouyn-Noranda Sept. 2–5.

The event of the year in Rouyn-Noranda is the Festival de musique emergente, and this year’s 19th edition of FME boasts not only an incredible lineup but a significant part of a contingent of events leading a return to normalcy for the music festival scene in Quebec. FME 2021, happening Sept. 2–5, will still be adapted to current public health regulations with more of a focus on outdoor concerts, but the shows will also welcome larger crowds than ever. The FME lineup is, as always, a first-class combination of emerging and established artists from Montreal, Toronto and beyond, representing pop, rock, hip hop, electronic genres and more.

Montreal acts include Backxwash, Martha Wainwright, Ariane Moffatt, No Joy, Paul Jacobs, Maky Lavender, Yoo Doo Right, Besnard Lakes, Emma Beko, Laurence-Anne, Marie Pierre Arthur, Janette King, Gayance, Robert Robert, Paupière, Crabe, Voïvod, Louis-Jean Cormier, Ouri and Pierre Kwenders. From Toronto, U.S. Girls, Cadence Weapon, Lido Piminenta, Zoon and the OBGMs are among the acts who will be crossing the provincial border.

See the complete FME 2021 lineup and schedule below.

For more information and to buy tickets (which go on sale on July 27 at noon), please visit the FME website.

