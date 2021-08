Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé released a concerned statement today on the situation in Montreal, Laval and Lanaudière, where the cases continue to increase.

There were 409 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec yesterday, including 140 in Montreal and 81 in Laval.

Dubé also confirmed that, starting tomorrow, the summary from Santé Québec will show the vaccination status of new cases and hospitalizations for the day, and also for the past four weeks.

Currently, 88% of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec over the past four weeks are amoung people who are not adequately vaccinated with both doses.

Regarding vaccinations, 85% of the 12+ population in Quebec have received their first dose, and 73% have received their second dose.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

