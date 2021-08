De Grasse is the world’s fastest 200m sprinter, as of today.

Andre De Grasse destroys his 200m semi-final with a new personal best

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has just performed outstandingly in his 200m semi-final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In a time of 19.73 seconds, De Grasse was the fastest runner in the semi-finals, setting a new personal best and Canadian record.

In second was Kenneth Bednarek of the United States (19.83) and in third was Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago (20.10).

Good luck in the 200m finals tomorrow, Andre!

Check out the stellar performance below.

Speeding to a #TeamCanada record of 19.73s in the 200m 💪🤩🙌



Andre De Grasse finishes first in his semifinal heat and advances to the final at #Tokyo2020 👏



Andre De Grasse has already won a bronze medal in the 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

