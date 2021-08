Canadian runner Andre De Grasse has just won the bronze medal in the men’s 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 26-year-old from Toronto ran a time of 9:89, his personal best.

The gold medal went to Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy and the silver went to Fred Kerley of the United States.

This is Andre De Grasse’s fourth Olympic medal, following a silver medal in the 200m, and bronze medals in the 100m and 4 x 100m relay at Rio 2016. De Grasse has become the first Canadian man to win a medal at Tokyo 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada) A bronze medal for Andre De Grasse in the 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

