Videos are circulating on social media of a known anti-science activist interrupting a major announcement.

A press conference in Montreal this afternoon led by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé was interrupted by an anti-vaxx protester.

The man, a well-known, longtime anti-lockdown, anti-mask and anti-vaccine protester according to Journal Métro, was reportedly in the room from the beginning of the conference and interrupted proceedings twice before being removed from the premises.

Un manifestant pénètre la salle de conférence lors de l’annonce du passeport vaccinal. Le ministre Dubé évacué. Aucun blessé. pic.twitter.com/P5BvmKjfYF — Éric Martel (@RickMartel15) August 10, 2021 Anti-vaxx protester crashes Quebec press conference in Montreal

Dubé and his associates — epidemiological advisor Dr. Yves Jalbert and Caroline Roy, the head of the vaccination rollout in Quebec — briefly exited the room and the press conference was suspended before resuming a few minutes later.

The press conference was held to present details about the vaccine passport that will be implemented on Sept. 1.

