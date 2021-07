One of these artists will win $50,000.

The Polaris Prize Short List showcases the top 10 Canadian albums of the year

After announcing the Long List of 50 albums a month ago, the Polaris Music Prize Short List for 2021 has been announced this afternoon. One of the bands or artists behind these albums will be awarded $50,000.

Among the nominees listed below are Montreal-based acts Klô Pelgag and Dominique Fils-Aimé, as well as Cadence Weapon and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson. See the complete list here:

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

TOBi – ELEMENTS Vol.1

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Zoon – Bleached Wavves

The OBGMs – The Ends

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around large indoor gatherings, the Polaris Music Prize awards gala in Toronto will not be held this year. More details about how the winner announcement will be made are forthcoming.

Backxwash won the Polaris Music Prize last year.

