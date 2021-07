The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night in a 1–0 Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. The Stanley Cup Twitter account posted a message to Tom Brady after the game warning the Tampa Bay football player that the cup is too heavy to throw. Brady (in)famously threw the Vince Lombardi Trophy over open water in Tampa Bay in February this year as he celebrated his seventh Super Bowl win on a boat.

The post also tagged Rob Gronkowski, warning that the cup is too heavy to catch as well.

…and catch @RobGronkowski — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) July 8, 2021 Stanley Cup warns Tom Brady & Tampa Bay that it’s too heavy to throw

Tom Brady took the opportunity to respond the next day, saying “Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequila.”

Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla 😂 https://t.co/9l5mL8saoq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2021

Tom Brady tosses the Vince Lombardi Trophy

