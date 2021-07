O’Neal described the recording experience as “the most difficult thing I’ve ever done.”

Shaquille O’Neal is now available as an Amazon Alexa voice

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents: NBA All-Star, “actor”, police sheriff and now Amazon Alexa voice. Starting today, Alexa users in the United States can have the four-time NBA Champion as the voice of their virtual assistant.

O’Neal introduced himself to Amazon Alexa clients with a 30-second rap song. Whether you need to know the weather or a mac ‘n’ cheese recipe, Shaq Diesel has got you covered.

Shaquille O’Neal lays down some bars for an Amazon Alexa-themed rap.

Speaking to Variety, Shaq explained his excitement about the new opportunity.

“I just wanted to add my personality to the Alexa experience. I think the fans are gonna love it. They’re going to see a unique side of me.”

The Grown Ups 2 star described the experience as “the most difficult thing I’ve ever done.” He promises that the vocal feature is family-friendly, unlike Samuel L. Jackson’s Amazon Alexa voice.

O’Neal was not the only celebrity added as an Alexa option today. Fans can also choose Melissa McCarthy as the voice of their Amazon product. Both of their voices are available for $4.99 USD each.

