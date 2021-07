Montreal has lost fewer jobs since February 2020 than any major city in North America.

Quebec unemployment rate drops to 6.3%, the lowest in Canada

Quebec currently holds the lowest unemployment rate for June 2021 of any province in Canada, at 6.3%. This is slightly lower than the unemployment rate in Quebec announced two months earlier in April, at 6.6%.

Ontario’s unemployment rate currently sits at 8.4%. The overall unemployment rate in Canada is 7.8%.

Last month, Statistics Canada and the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics confirmed that Montreal has lost fewer jobs during the pandemic than any major city in North America with over 2 million people.

La reprise économique du Québec continue d'être un succès.



Taux de chômage en juin 2021:

Ontario: 8,4%

Canada: 7,8%

Québec: 6,3% — François Legault (@francoislegault) July 9, 2021 Quebec unemployment rate drops to 6.3%, the lowest in Canada

