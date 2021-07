Jagmeet Singh is now a more popular choice for Prime Minister of Canada than Erin O’Toole.

A new Leger study has taken a look at the opinions of Canadians on the upcoming federal election, which will likely take place in the fall. According to the poll, while 53% of Canadians are dissatisfied with the current federal government, PM Justin Trudeau still remains the top choice for Prime Minister of Canada, with 22% support. In second place was Jagmeet Singh (17%) and in third place was Erin O’Toole (16%). 20% of respondents were not sure which leader would make the best Prime Minister of Canada.

Among decided voters, the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) is leading Leger’s latest federal election poll, with 33% support. In second place is the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), with 30% support, followed by the New Democratic Party (NDP) with 19%.

The study also found that roughly 1 in 2 Canadians (48%) believe the top election issue in the upcoming federal election to be Canada’s economic recovery.

