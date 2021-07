An election is expected to take place in the fall.

What is the most important issue in the next federal election in Canada?

A new Leger study has taken a look at the opinions of Canadians on the upcoming federal election, which will likely take place in the fall. According to the poll, 1 in 2 Canadians (48%) believe the most important issue to be debated during the next federal election in Canada is the economic recovery, while 1 in 5 (19%) say the most important issue is rebuilding the healthcare system post-COVID-19.

Universal Basic Income (13%) and climate change (12%) remain roughly even in terms of importance to Canadians.

Indigenous reconciliation is the issue in the next federal election in Canada that appears last on the list, at just 8%.

Justin Trudeau currently remains the top choice for Canadians in the next federal election, with 33% support.

