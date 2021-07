Montreal Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme spoke to the media this morning to discuss the status of the team’s lineup for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals tonight. Ducharme confirmed that Habs centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi is out, while Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak are returning from the ether to join the defence (replacing Jon Merrill and Erik Gustafsson), having only played a handful of games this season.

While some fans are up in arms on Twitter about Kotkaniemi being scratched, many are heralding the return of Romanov, a fan favourite. Ducharme referred to Romanov and Kulak as “dynamic” players.

“Nothing against KK,” Ducharme said during the press conference (in reference to Kotkaniemi), “but we have depth and we have options and that’s it.”

As reported by SportsNet on Sunday, Habs right-winger Josh Anderson asserted that no one is giving up hope despite the odds. “We’re going to do everything we can to stay in this thing and fly out to Tampa on Tuesday,” he said.

Ducharme added, “We got nothing to lose at this point, so everyone’s gonna be ready for (Monday) night, I can tell you that. We’re not finished yet.”

The Habs are down 3–0 in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 4 starts tonight at 8 p.m. in Montreal. Local fans who haven’t shelled out thousands for tickets to the game can watch it in the Quartier des Spectacles or the Parc Olympique, as well as outside the Bell Centre.

Go Habs Go!

