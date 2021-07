The tennis couple were married in Geneva on Friday.

Tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils were married on Friday in a wedding ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland. The couple, who announced their engagement in April from their joint Instagram account @g.e.m.s.life, both wore custom Off-White by Virgil Abloh. The theme was lavender, Svitolina opting for a cream-coloured gown with lavender tulle and Monfils choosing a matching peak lapel tuxedo.

Svitolina posted two stunning shots of the newly married couple on Instagram, with the caption, “Best day of my life.” The couple also posted a photo to g.e.m.s.life saying, “Let the journey begin,” followed by two puzzle pieces and a heart.

A post on Monfils’s personal account was captioned with, “Mrs. and Mr. Monfils ❤️.”

Virgil Alboh, who is also the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, had previously designed the Off-White wedding gown worn by Hailey Bieber at her wedding.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils will have to wait to go on their honeymoon, as they’ll be competing in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which start on Friday, July 23. Both will be competing for their respective counties (Ukraine and France) in doubles and singles.

Check out some more photos by the couple below leading up to their wedding day.

Congratulations!

For the complete schedule of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, please click here. For more on Off-White, please visit their website.

