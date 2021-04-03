Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils are officially engaged

Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils have just announced their engagement via their joint Instagram account @g.e.m.s.life. The couple has been dating since 2019, when they revealed their relationship at the Australian Open. Svitolina and Monfils broke up in late February, but obviously they have reunited and are set to wed in July.

Congrats to our favourite tennis couple!

Elina Svitolina is currently ranked 5th in the world while Gaël Monfils is ranked 14th.

