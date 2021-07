The Liberals and NDP are gaining seats, while the Conservatives are losing seats.

A Liberal majority is now projected in the next federal election in Canada

According to a new federal update posted on Sunday by 338Canada, the Liberal Party of Canada is now projected to win a majority in the next federal election.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is currently projected to win 170 seats, the exact number of seats required to win a majority government. That would be an increase of 13 seats from the previous federal election in 2019.

In second place is the Conservative Party of Canada, with 100 seats, down 21 seats from 2019, followed by the NDP with 35 seats (+11), Bloc Québécois with 31 seats (-1) and Green Party with 2 seats (-1).

The next federal election will likely take place in the fall.

338Canada 🇨🇦 federal update | July 11, 2021



Details: https://t.co/cNB4x2H10u



All 338 districts: https://t.co/W797rPu6zX#canpoli pic.twitter.com/aqVqR3ohJD — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) July 11, 2021 According to 338Canada, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are now projected to win a majority in the next federal election.

The 338Canada project combines electoral projections based on opinion polls, the electoral history of Canadian provinces and demographic data in order analyze the seat projection across the country.

According to Leger’s most recent federal election poll, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada currently hold the lead with 33% support.

For the full results and methodology, please visit the 338Canada website.

