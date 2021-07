40% of Canadians have gained an average of 16 pounds in as many months.

According to a new study by Leger Marketing on our changing habits during the pandemic, 39% of Canadians say they’ve gained weight since March 2020. 37% of Canadians also say they’ve decreased their level of physical activity during the same time period.

Canadians who’ve gained weight during the pandemic have gained an average of 16 pounds, or one pound per month since March 2020.

16% of Canadians admit to also having increased their alcohol consumption during the pandemic, at the rate of 6.3 extra servings per week, or roughly one extra drink per day.

Decreased social activity, commuting for work and gym access may account for some of these findings, not to mention a spike in mental health issues due to the pandemic itself as well as the accompanying lockdowns.

The study by Leger Marketing also found that 3 in 10 Canadians (29%) say that their overall health, finances and lifestyle are worse off than they were in March 2020, before the pandemic began.

