A new study by Leger Marketing has asked Canadians to assess their changing habits and lifestyles over the course of the last year. According to the recent study, 3 in 10 Canadians (29%) say that their overall health, finances and lifestyle are worse off than they were in March 2020, before the pandemic. The majority of respondents, 61%, admit that their health, finances and lifestyle are about the same or similar to what they were 16 months ago, while just 10% say they’ve been better off.

29% of Canadians say their health, finances and lifestyle are worse off since March 2020

More specifically, the study found that 39% of Canadians admit to having gained weight during the pandemic, while 16% have reportedly increased their alcohol consumption.

37% of Canadians have reportedly decreased their physical activity since March 2020; 30% also report having less disposable income.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

