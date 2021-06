“The full moon represents completion, the height of power, the realization of your desires and the peak of clarity.”

The Montreal Canadiens are set to play game 6 tonight against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, and it’s all happening under the first full moon of the summer, also known as the Strawberry Moon. Tonight’s full moon also happens to be a supermoon, which takes place when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, making it look bigger and brighter than usual.

The name Strawberry Moon comes from the fact that it falls during strawberry harvesting season. The full moon in June has also been called the Rose Moon, since it occurs at the time when roses bloom.

According to a statement from NASA, this moon will be visible through early Saturday morning.

This Thursday, the last supermoon of the year will have a sweet ending – it’s a Strawberry Moon! It's coined ‘Strawberry Moon’ because it signaled a time to gather the harvest of strawberries and other fruits. 🍓Get the details: https://t.co/6yaRFexegx pic.twitter.com/AuFO4UzY1b — NASA (@NASA) June 23, 2021 Tonight’s Habs game will be played under a Strawberry supermoon

The Montreal Canadiens, now leading the series 3-2, take the ice tonight at 8 p.m. at the Bell Centre. A win would mean that they move on to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since they won the Cup in 1993.

For some pre-game inspiration, check out a pep talk given by Habs general manager Marc Bergevin to the team ahead of their game 3 win.

Bonne St-Jean and Go Habs Go!

